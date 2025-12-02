Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Position Lessened by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after buying an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 542,733.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 132,641,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $29,100,194,000 after acquiring an additional 132,616,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.05.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $209,700.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.61, for a total value of $280,316.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,925,398.28. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,734 shares of company stock valued at $18,493,717. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $233.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average of $223.35. The company has a market cap of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $180.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

