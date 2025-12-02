Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ally Financial worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ally Financial by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 535.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 933,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,372,000 after acquiring an additional 786,985 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 101.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 30,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,775,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Ally Financial news, insider Kathleen L. Patterson sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $1,184,940.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 100,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,094,294.58. This represents a 22.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

NYSE ALLY opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.22. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 8.10%.The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

