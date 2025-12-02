Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Insider Suren Gupta Sells 3,786 Shares of Stock

The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Suren Gupta sold 3,786 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.13, for a total value of $814,482.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 100,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,973.98. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Suren Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Suren Gupta sold 750 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.01, for a total value of $161,257.50.

On Monday, November 24th, Suren Gupta sold 600 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total transaction of $129,012.00.

On Friday, November 21st, Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91.

On Monday, November 17th, Suren Gupta sold 400 shares of Allstate stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $86,088.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Suren Gupta sold 1,400 shares of Allstate stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $301,028.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $176.00 and a twelve month high of $215.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $204.76 and its 200-day moving average is $202.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $5.69. The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 28.74%. Allstate’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 12.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,690,584,000 after buying an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Allstate by 25.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,424,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,684 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allstate by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,714,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,345,961,000 after purchasing an additional 79,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,670,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,140,000 after purchasing an additional 112,858 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Citigroup upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.92.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

