Allegion PLC $ALLE Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,117 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Allegion by 78.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 91.7% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research lowered Allegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

Allegion Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $165.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.03. Allegion PLC has a 52-week low of $116.57 and a 52-week high of $180.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.88.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Allegion had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 27.60%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

