Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Director Robert Jr. Lopes Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) Director Robert Jr. Lopes acquired 10,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $23,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 80,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,601.52. The trade was a 14.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. Alight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.05. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.12.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.43 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 94.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Alight’s payout ratio is presently -3.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 364.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alight by 82.8% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alight by 152.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Alight by 68.8% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Alight from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

