Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $11,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 511.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,517,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,795 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,147,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,198,000 after buying an additional 882,963 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,796.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,814,000 after buying an additional 791,712 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,370,000 after buying an additional 554,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,233,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,122,000 after buying an additional 544,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

ARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $79.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $110.32.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $751.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.90 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 13.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.980-9.040 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

