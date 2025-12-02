Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) CEO Robert Paul Hureau Acquires 304 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Paul Hureau bought 304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,697.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 12,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,280.08. This trade represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Paul Hureau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 14th, Robert Paul Hureau acquired 154 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $161.36 per share, for a total transaction of $24,849.44.

On Thursday, November 13th, Robert Paul Hureau bought 600 shares of Alamo Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.77 per share, with a total value of $100,662.00.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Alamo Group stock opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. Alamo Group, Inc. has a one year low of $156.29 and a one year high of $233.29.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.55 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $8,361,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 8,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALG. Wall Street Zen cut Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W upgraded Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.33.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

