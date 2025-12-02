Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AEM. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $165.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.50.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $172.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.27. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $187.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 4,446 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.