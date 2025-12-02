AGNC Investment Corp. $AGNC Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,059,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159,931 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $9,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 1.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 67,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,749,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 59,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. 38.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Peter J. Federico sold 45,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $470,345.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,557,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,994,508.27. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AGNC opened at $10.46 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.71.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 214.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $9.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.18.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

