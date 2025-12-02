abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Stock Price Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.22 and last traded at $36.16. 70,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 62,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCD. Columbia River Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC now owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 149.9% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 134,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 317.1% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 129,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 98,673 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,643,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 787.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 67,011 shares during the period.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

