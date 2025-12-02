AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 283,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,056 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $52,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. DZ Bank downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AbbVie from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $224.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day moving average is $207.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

