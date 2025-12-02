9,030 Shares in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR $QFIN Purchased by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:QFIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Qfin by 7.1% during the second quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 304,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Qfin by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 149,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Qfin by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 6,612,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,712,000 after buying an additional 1,547,312 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qfin by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 932,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,156,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Qfin during the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Qfin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Qfin from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Qfin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Qfin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Qfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.85.

Qfin Price Performance

Shares of Qfin stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $48.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Qfin (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.16). Qfin had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 35.09%.The firm had revenue of $731.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.21 million. Analysts forecast that Qfin Holdings Inc. – Sponsored ADR will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

About Qfin

(Free Report)

Qifu Technology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates credit-tech platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. It provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institutions to conduct customer acquisition, initial and credit screening, advanced risk assessment, credit assessment, fund matching, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Qfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.