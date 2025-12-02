72,875 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Purchased by Westerkirk Capital Inc.

Westerkirk Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,875 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 51.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,655 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 51,348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 4,187.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 479,524 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 468,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 642.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 17,390 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total value of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 510,780 shares in the company, valued at $77,286,121.80. The trade was a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,362,896.80. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $8,226,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

View Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of TJX opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average of $135.08.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.