50,000 Shares in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. $AII Bought by Seven Grand Managers LLC

Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,414,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in American Integrity Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,037,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Integrity Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000.

Get American Integrity Insurance Group alerts:

American Integrity Insurance Group Stock Down 2.2%

AII opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $404.72 million and a P/E ratio of 4.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92. American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $26.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Integrity Insurance Group ( NYSE:AII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. American Integrity Insurance Group had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 31.63%.The firm had revenue of $62.03 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AII shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on American Integrity Insurance Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on American Integrity Insurance Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AII

Insider Transactions at American Integrity Insurance Group

In related news, Director Steven E. Smathers sold 171,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $3,264,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,866. The trade was a 49.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Ritchie sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $9,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,454,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,635,500. The trade was a 16.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,000,000 in the last quarter.

American Integrity Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Integrity Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:AII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Integrity Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.