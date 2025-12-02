3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of 3i Group plc – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.01 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 2102809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGOPY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3i Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3i Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.89.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

