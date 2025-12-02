3,428 Shares in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF $HFXI Acquired by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFXI. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter worth $240,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the second quarter worth $568,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $570,000.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of HFXI opened at $32.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.74. NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $32.77.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

