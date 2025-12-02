23,225 Shares in Meritage Homes Corporation $MTH Bought by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,225 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 54.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.2% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.
Meritage Homes Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $72.95 on Tuesday. Meritage Homes Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.35.
Meritage Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 17th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.48%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $101.00 price target on shares of Meritage Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meritage Homes from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.71.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.
