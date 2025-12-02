18,339 Shares in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG Purchased by Pinkerton Wealth LLC

Pinkerton Wealth LLC bought a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NRG. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

In other NRG Energy news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,654,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,528,505. The trade was a 18.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.82, for a total transaction of $3,276,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,075,549.62. This represents a 31.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.57 and a 12 month high of $180.54. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 1.16.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 88.22% and a net margin of 1.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.31%.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Articles

