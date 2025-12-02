17,800 Shares in Gold Fields Limited $GFI Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gold Fields by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gold Fields by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Gold Fields by 34.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 23.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 24.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFI stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $47.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on GFI. Wall Street Zen cut Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.88.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

