11,936 Shares in Griffon Corporation $GFF Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Griffon Corporation (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Griffon by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Griffon by 8,720.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Griffon by 11,460.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 1,049.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Zacks Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Griffon in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Griffon from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.60.

GFF stock opened at $74.05 on Tuesday. Griffon Corporation has a 1-year low of $63.92 and a 1-year high of $84.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.02). Griffon had a return on equity of 144.21% and a net margin of 2.78%.The business had revenue of $662.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Griffon has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Griffon Corporation will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

