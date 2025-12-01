Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA Stock Position Trimmed by Groupama Asset Managment

Groupama Asset Managment trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,732 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $253.24 on Monday. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,350.72. This represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

