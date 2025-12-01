XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 69,842 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc $SMFG

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 69,842 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 204.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 53.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,323.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of SMFG stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

