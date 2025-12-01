X Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

X Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,253 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.7% of X Square Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the second quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 7,183,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total transaction of $13,317,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,248,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,829,142,350.62. The trade was a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,177,203 shares of company stock valued at $570,171,004. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $210.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.30.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $176.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $212.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.71.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. The business had revenue of $57.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q4 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.99%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

