Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.23, but opened at $8.58. Worley shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 956 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Worley from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th were given a $0.1295 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

