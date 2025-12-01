Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Receives $10.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.
WOLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Wolfspeed to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Wolfspeed to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a research report on Saturday, September 27th.
Shares of WOLF stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a market capitalization of $525.22 million and a P/E ratio of -32.20.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.37 million. Wolfspeed has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
