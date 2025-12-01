Wingstop Inc. $WING Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,298 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.38% of Wingstop worth $35,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 4,200.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 121.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 623.8% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Wingstop

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.97, for a total transaction of $69,931.93. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,421.51. The trade was a 4.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of WING stock opened at $264.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.75. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.00 and a 1-year high of $388.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.51%.The firm had revenue of $175.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Wingstop from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Wingstop from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wingstop from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

