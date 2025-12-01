West Family Investments Inc. Takes $244,000 Position in Crh Plc $CRH

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,659 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CRH. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 255.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CRH during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CRH by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $134.00 target price on CRH in a report on Thursday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

CRH Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CRH opened at $119.96 on Monday. Crh Plc has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $121.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 9.09%.The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. CRH’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRH Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. CRH’s payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.