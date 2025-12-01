West Family Investments Inc. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8%
DLR stock opened at $160.25 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.95 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $168.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.
Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DLR. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $210.00 price target on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO Andrew Power sold 53,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $9,330,598.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Digital Realty Trust Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
