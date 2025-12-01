West Family Investments Inc. Invests $322,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth about $369,612,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at about $473,320,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 138.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,834,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,681,000 after buying an additional 5,136,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Microchip Technology by 38.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,827,447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,041,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $52.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Microchip Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 3.50%.The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -404.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,184.71. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

