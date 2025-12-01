West Family Investments Inc. Has $334,000 Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Ventas by 72.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 151,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 63,833 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $28,856,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $344,740,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,569,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ventas from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ventas from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Insider Activity at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,521,361.95. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 33,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $2,578,781.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,925,304.28. The trade was a 16.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 698,912 shares of company stock valued at $51,454,499 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $80.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.30. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $80.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 369.23%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

