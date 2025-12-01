West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,498,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,512,000 after acquiring an additional 150,963 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 142,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,065,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,701,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,232,000 after acquiring an additional 167,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.7% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $72.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

