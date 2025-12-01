West Family Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in General Motors Company $GM

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut General Motors from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE:GM opened at $73.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.19. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $73.86.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. General Motors had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $45,185,514.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 23,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $1,427,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,547.07. The trade was a 66.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock valued at $79,253,568 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

