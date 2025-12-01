West Family Investments Inc. Acquires New Shares in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 829 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,494,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $535,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $803,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE VEEV opened at $240.30 on Monday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $284.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.13. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $811.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.37 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $341.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.88.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

