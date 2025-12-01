Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) in the last few weeks:

11/25/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/22/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/19/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d-)” rating.

11/1/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $350.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

10/30/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $265.00 to $340.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2025 – Bio-Rad Laboratories had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

In other news, EVP James Barry sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.18, for a total transaction of $214,326.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,151.80. This represents a 57.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

