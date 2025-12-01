Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 9,346 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 88,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Moment Partners LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 9.3% in the second quarter. Moment Partners LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,325,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $320.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $328.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total transaction of $8,129,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,760,192.85. This trade represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 225,072 shares of company stock worth $58,074,027 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $325.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.84.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

