Waters Corporation $WAT Stock Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waters were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Waters by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,070,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 416,669 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Waters by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,125,000 after purchasing an additional 276,433 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth $94,028,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 287,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,285,000 after buying an additional 216,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Waters by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 389,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $136,064,000 after buying an additional 213,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waters from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Rothschild Redb upgraded Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.57.

WAT opened at $403.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Waters Corporation has a 1-year low of $275.05 and a 1-year high of $423.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.58.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%. Research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

