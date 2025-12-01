Walmart Inc. $WMT Stock Position Lifted by Solidarity Wealth LLC

Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,232 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 431,817,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,223,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,468 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 397,264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 104,514,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,702,000 after buying an additional 104,488,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after buying an additional 263,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 30.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,292,749 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,922,770,000 after acquiring an additional 7,706,201 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $79.81 and a one year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.31. The company has a market capitalization of $881.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.15 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.580-2.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $1,414,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 892,940 shares in the company, valued at $96,241,073.20. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 138,597 shares of company stock valued at $14,499,943 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMT

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.