Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from GBX 62 to GBX 71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Vodafone Group Public traded as high as GBX 100.60 and last traded at GBX 93.92, with a volume of 152037094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 94.02.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 to GBX 140 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 75 to GBX 85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 72 price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 80 to GBX 82 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 90.

In other Vodafone Group Public news, insider Anne-Francoise Nesmes bought 20,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 95 per share, with a total value of £19,865.45. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm has a market cap of £22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 83.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.88.

Vodafone is a leading European and African telecoms company.

We serve over 355 million mobile and broadband customers, operating networks in 15 countries with investments in a further five and partners in over 40 more. Our undersea cables transport around a sixth of the world’s internet traffic, and we are developing a new direct-to-mobile satellite communications service to connect areas without coverage.

