Virtus Advisers LLC Takes Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in State Street by 1.7% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in State Street by 5.9% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 4.7% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $119.02 on Monday. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $122.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.75 and its 200-day moving average is $109.92.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $175,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on State Street from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

