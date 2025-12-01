Virtus Advisers LLC Sells 16,570 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

Virtus Advisers LLC decreased its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,570 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 7.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 50,390 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Leonardo DRS by 0.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,096,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of DRS stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.97.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.The firm had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $370,534.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 106,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,445.83. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $806,344.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Leonardo DRS Profile

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

