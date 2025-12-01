Virtus Advisers LLC Purchases New Shares in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 155.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total value of $82,532.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at $317,330.72. This represents a 20.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $397,423.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 93,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,361,385.76. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

eBay Trading Up 0.5%

EBAY opened at $82.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.71 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

