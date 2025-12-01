Virtus Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 1,244 Cencora, Inc. $COR

Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Cencora comprises about 0.5% of Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COR. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cencora by 70.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cencora by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in Cencora during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.64, for a total transaction of $1,868,397.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 65,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,105,113.44. This represents a 7.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,640 shares of company stock valued at $14,099,338. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $368.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.71 and a 200-day moving average of $307.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.92 and a twelve month high of $377.54.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 target price on shares of Cencora and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cencora from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.09.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

