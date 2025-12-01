Virtus Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 298.5% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $81.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.17 and a 1-year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 18.23%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

