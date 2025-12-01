Vipshop Holdings Limited $VIPS Shares Sold by Virtus Advisers LLC

Virtus Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,100 shares during the quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,760,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,294 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,330,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 267,398 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,170,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,110,000 after purchasing an additional 411,102 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 18.3% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,009,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after buying an additional 1,084,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Vipshop by 1.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,987,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after buying an additional 90,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Vipshop Stock Down 0.6%

VIPS opened at $19.64 on Monday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

