VestGen Advisors LLC Takes $1.91 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

VestGen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,253,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In related news, Director Satish Dhanasekaran purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $233.12 per share, with a total value of $233,120.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 3,356 shares in the company, valued at $782,350.72. This trade represents a 42.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of ZBRA opened at $253.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.80. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $205.73 and a 12-month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. Zebra Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.800-15.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZBRA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $331.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $346.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

