VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 4,188 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

VestGen Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 71.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

VMBS stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.46. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.1615 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

