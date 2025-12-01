VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 99,863.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 86,131,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,759,000 after purchasing an additional 86,045,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,163,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,475,000 after buying an additional 7,027,261 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,196,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,351,000 after buying an additional 1,178,637 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,818,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,724,000 after acquiring an additional 720,369 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,743,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after acquiring an additional 667,648 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $58.85 on Monday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $59.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5532 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.48.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

