VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 1,764 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

VestGen Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:ICE opened at $157.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.29 and a twelve month high of $189.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,672.19. The trade was a 13.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $314,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 44,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,676,012. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,944 shares of company stock worth $26,338,174. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.70.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

