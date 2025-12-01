VestGen Advisors LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

VestGen Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,669,781,000 after purchasing an additional 207,448 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,874,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $950,744,000 after purchasing an additional 48,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after buying an additional 191,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,229,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,176,000 after buying an additional 30,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. This trade represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,275 shares of company stock worth $33,125,505. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ROK shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4%

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $392.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.57 and a 200-day moving average of $344.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $398.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

