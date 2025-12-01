VestGen Advisors LLC Makes New $2.35 Million Investment in Global X MSCI Greece ETF $GREK

VestGen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 40,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GREK. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,721,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $4,528,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3,120.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 58,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,296,000 after buying an additional 56,452 shares during the last quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,562,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 97.9% in the second quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF stock opened at $65.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $295.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.89. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Profile

The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

